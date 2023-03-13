Win Stuff
Patchy frost is possible over the next few nights.

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 3/13
By Patrick Bigbie
Mar. 13, 2023
It’s been much cooler here across the Pine Belt. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s this evening. It will be cold tonight as lows bottom out into the upper 30s. Areas of frost will be possible.

Tomorrow will be cool and sunny as highs top out around 60°. Frost will once again be possible overnight as lows bottom out into the mid 30s.

Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

We’ll begin to warm up on Thursday as highs top out into the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.

A cold front will move in on Friday, giving us a good chance of rain for your St. Patrick’s Day.

This weekend will be colder with highs in the upper 50s under sunny skies.

