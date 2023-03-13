Jack’s Family Restaurants’ new Petal location to open late March

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A popular national fast-food chain is getting ready to open its doors in Pine Belt.

Jack’s Family Restaurants announced Monday that it will open its newest locations in Petal in late March.

Jack’s says the new restaurant has been under construction since October of 2022 and will be located at 1082 Evelyn Gandy Parkway.

“We are thrilled to bring our quality, Southern food to the Petal community and surrounding areas,” said Jack’s Family Restaurants CEO Todd Bartmess. “Serving communities across the state of Mississippi is something we take great pride in.”

Jack’s, a Quick Service Restaurant network headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., and has more than 230 locations across Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Mississippi, was founded in 1960 in Homewood Ala. and started as Jack’s Hamburgers in a walk-up hamburger stand

The Petal Jack’s will be the chain’s 27th Mississippi-based location for the franchise.

The new location will feature the Jack’s “Southern Charm” architecture design. The design, which was launched in 2022, features a large dining room for guests to enjoy, a large interior window for customers to watch biscuits being made from scratch, large porch seating areas outside and a drive-thru.

According to Jack’s, it will gift the first 50 customers in line of the new location with free breakfast for a month, as a way to celebrate another opening of a Mississippi-based location, along with offering 12 weeks of online-exclusive giveaways, prizes and promotions through the Jack’s app.

Jack’s is encouraging people in and around the Petal community to apply for any available part and full-time positions. The restaurant says employees receive benefits, such as health and dental insurance, flexible hours and weekly pay.

People interested in applying for a position can do so by going to eatatjacks.com.

For more information on Jack’s Family Restaurants, click here, and for exclusive offers and promotions, download the Jack’s app from the iOS App Store for Apple devices or the Google Play Store for Android devices.

