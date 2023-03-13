Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

The blueberry is now Mississippi’s state fruit

(Governor Tate Reeve's office)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - What started as a school project has now become a law in the state of Mississippi.

Governor Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1027 on March 13, which designated the blueberry as the official state fruit of Mississippi.

This bill’s signing is thanks to a group of fourth graders at Mannsdale Upper Elementary School. These students realized Mississippi did not have a state fruit and wanted to change that.

You may be asking, “Why blueberry?”

Well, the bright scholars at the elementary school have the answer to your question. It turns out blueberry is the most produced fruit in the Magnolia State.

After discovering this, the students reached out to Rep. Jill Ford, who filed the official legislation, House Bill 1027, in February. The bill passed the State Senate and only needed one signature, the governor’s, to become law.

“I was happy to sign this legislation into law. This is all thanks to the initiative of these great Mannsdale Upper Elementary School students,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “I’m very proud of their efforts leading the way on this issue and rallying the legislature to their cause. I enjoyed meeting them at the signing ceremony. They have bright futures ahead of them!”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
U.S. 84 fatality under investigation in Jones Co.
Pub crawl gets early jump on St. Patrick's Day
Hattiesburg Jaycees hosts pub crawl
A 66-year-old Ocean Springs woman died Friday night in a two-vehicle accident on Mississippi...
2-vehicle accident Friday night claims life of Ocean Springs woman
Dustin Dickerson, Southern Miss
Pair of homers help lift USM to 8-3 win over Valparaiso
USM releases merchandise collection with musical alumnus Jimmy Buffett
USM releases merchandise collection with musical alumnus Jimmy Buffett

Latest News

L to R: Ellisha Clement and Benjamin Crisp.
2 suspects arrested in connection to Laurel shooting investigation
2 suspects arrested in connection to Laurel shooting investigation
LPD shooting investigation
The following streets are without water service.
Repairs underway on damaged water main near Classic Drive
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 3/13
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 3/13