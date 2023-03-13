2 suspects arrested in connection to Laurel shooting investigation

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department has arrested two suspects in connection to a shooting investigation.

According to LPD, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 900 block of Dr. Deborah Hyde Avenue on Saturday at approximately 7:14 p.m.

While at the scene, it was reported that a man was at the emergency room at South Central Regional Medical Center suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

A man suffering from two gunshot wounds was located deceased at the rear of the property on Dr. Deborah Hyde Avenue a short time later.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Benjamin Crisp of Laurel and charged him with murder after he was released from the hospital with a gunshot wound. He was also charged with one count of drive-by shooting, according to LPD Chief Tommy Cox.

Cox said 21-year-old Ellisha Clement of Ellisville is also being charged in connection to the shooting.

“Clement was also arrested at the hospital, and she will be charged with accessory after the fact of drive-by shooting,” said Cox.

The case is still under investigation, and Cox is encouraging anyone with information to call LPD at (601)-425-4711 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-STOP(7867).

“We get a lot of good information through crime stoppers,” Cox said. “They’re a very integral part of the law enforcement community here in Jones County...”

“... Everybody needs to remember that bullets don’t have names on them. You start shooting, there’s no telling who you could (get) hit.”

Crisp and Clement both had their initial appearance before a judge on Monday. Crisps’ bond was set at $150,000 and Clements’ bond was set $10,000.

Inv. Brad Anderson is the lead investigator in the case.

