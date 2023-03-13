03/13 Ryan’s “Chilly!” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Finally going to be some noticeable change on the temperature front today thanks to yesterday’s cold front. Yesterday turned out not so bad despite an eleventh-hour upgrade to a level 3 risk of severe weather thanks to only three severe reports in the area: two tree damage and one hail. So the “active weather” impact was relatively small, but the “sensible weather” impact will be much more significant as what we can “feel” is going to be drastically different. Gone are the muggy, hot afternoons with daytime highs climbing into the mid-to-upper 80s as today’s highs will plummet to a cool, dry 63 degrees. We’ll keep a 10-15 mph breeze through the afternoon as well, so it will feel even cooler than that. The winds will die down in the days ahead, but that’s also when we’ll hit our coolest temperatures for quite some time.

Expect Tuesday afternoon’s high to bottom out at 60, with an overnight low down to 37 for Wednesday morning. That’ll have some light frost in the area for the next two or three mornings, but that’s as cool as we get in the short term. We’ll warm for the rest of the week from there, getting into the mid 70s again by Thursday and Friday (St. Patrick’s Day). That big warm up will come ahead of an even cooler cool-down, but only by a few degrees bringing highs out of the 70s and into the upper 50s for a couple of days. That will also be when we’ll see our next round of active rain as it looks like it could rain/storm almost all day Friday.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.