West Lamar Water Association issues boil-water notice

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - An emergency repair has caused the West Lamar Water Association to issue a boil-water notice that will affect about 15 customers.

The notice will impact users on Roundtree Road.

When water service is restored, please boil water that is used for human consumption for one minute.

This notice will remain in effect until all samples are clear.

