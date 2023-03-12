USM releases merchandise collection with musical alumnus Jimmy Buffet

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi partnered Saturday with musical alumnus Jimmy Buffet to launch co-branded merchandise.

The partnership included USM baseball players wearing “Margaritaville”-themed jerseys Saturday against Valparaiso University

Hats, T-shirts and other items also were sold.

“The collaboration is going very well,” saleswoman Kayla Beeles said. “I mean, we’ve almost sold out of every almost every item, especially the jerseys that we have.

“We will probably get more, but who knows? It has been very, very positive.”

The Southern Miss Margaritaville collection is also available at the USM bookstore and Campus Bookmart on Hardy Street.

