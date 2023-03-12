Win Stuff
UPDATE: U.S. 84 East westbound in Jones County down to 1 lane as fatal ‘critical incident’ investigated

The westbound lanes of U.S. 84 East in Jones County have been closed by fatal "critical...
The westbound lanes of U.S. 84 East in Jones County have been closed by fatal "critical incident."(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 3:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
From Jones County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - U.S. 84 East westbound in Jones County is down to one lane as law enforcement and first responders investigate a “critical incident” that involves a fatality.

No other details were available regarding the “critical incident” at this time, but the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Office said a fatality was involved.

According to a traffic alert issued shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday by JCSD, both westbound lanes of U.S. 84 East had been closed.

One lane was opened to westbound traffic just before 4:15 a.m. Sunday, JCSD said.

A contingent of law enforcement and first responders are on site, including Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Mississippi Highway Patrol, EMSERV Ambulance, Jones County Coroner’s Office, Powers Fire & Rescue, Rustin Fire & Rescue and Jones County Fire Council.

Initially, traffic was being diverted at Charlie Green Road.

JCSD is asking that drivers detour to an alternative route if possible.

Westbound travelers should exercise caution and expect delays.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

