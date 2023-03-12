Seminary church hosts ‘Prayer on the Square’ in Collins

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of a Seminary church gathered for a special day of prayer in nearby Collins Saturday afternoon.

The congregation of The Blended Church hosted a “Prayer on the Square” event at the V.O. Smith Courtyard in downtown Collins.

The service offered prayers for the sick and injured, first responders and the nation as a whole.

Music also was part of the service.

“There’s so much going on in the world, so much violence, so much hate, and we just want to bring people together,” The Blended Church Pastor Tim Hopkins said.

“The old saying is, ‘A world at its worst needs a church at its best,’ and so a church at its best is a praying church.”

Some Collins city leaders also participated Saturday.

“We just thank (church members) for wanting to come to our area and come down here in Collins and enjoy our surroundings and give us some hope,” Collins Mayor Hope Magee Jones said.

The Blended Church recently changed its name. Previously, it had been known as Jesus Name Apostolic Church.

