Public presentation on Superfund Site set for Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg residents will have a chance to be updated Thursday on the status of the city’s Superfund Site and plans for its cleanup.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency has scheduled a 45-minute presentation starting a 6 p.m. at the C.E. Roy Community Center, 300 E. Fifth St.

The presentation is scheduled to be followed by an open house with the agency and partnering agency staff to discuss the listing of the site on on the National Priorities List., health concerns and community involvement opportunities.

A public meeting was held this past fall to hear from residents about the former Hercules, Inc., plant site, which was placed on the Superfund Site list in December.

To learn about the project, the site status and more, visit https://www.epa.gov/superfund/hercules-inc.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.