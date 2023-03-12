Win Stuff
Mississippi teams learn their March Madness fate

(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - March Madness will officially begin Tuesday with the play-in games for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in Dayton, Ohio.

The Mississippi State men’s team will also be playing in Dayton. The Bulldogs will face the Pittsburgh Panthers on Tuesday at 8:10 p.m. The winner of the game will play Iowa State on Friday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Lady Dawgs will face Illinois on Wednesday. The winner of the game will play Creighton on Friday in South Bend, Indiana.

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team is expected to be safely in the field. The No. 8 seed Rebels will face the No. 9 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs in Stanford on Friday.

The Jackson State women’s basketball team and Southern Miss men’s basketball team earned automatic bids to the WNIT and NIT tournaments. The Golden Eagles will face the University of Alabama at Birmingham on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Lady Tigers will learn their fate in the WNIT bracket tomorrow.

Alcorn State will play North Texas on Wednesday in Denton, Texas.

