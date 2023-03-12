Laurel mayor encouraging residents to help with ‘March of the Mayors’ fundraiser

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee has become a big fan of the tuna can for a good reason and a good cause.

Magee and the City of Laurel are participating in the March of the Mayors food drive, with each city having its own food type to amass.

The food of choice for Laurel: tuna. Cans of tuna.

The annual event pits city mayors in a friendly competition is to collect food items that eventually will find their way to local foodbanks.

“We want to raise as much tuna as we can for the Good Samaritan Center and for Christian Food Mission,” Magee said. “They feed people every day who are down on their luck, who are in need, and we want to be able to help in this effort.

“So, we just ask you to please, please, bring as much tuna as you can.”

Tuna collection locations can be found at Laurel City Hall, any fire station in the city and the Laurel Police Department headquarters.

