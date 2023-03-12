Kid’s Market welcomes families to consignment sale

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Kid’s Market opened Saturday for its third and final day of its spring consignment sale.

The market is under new ownership, and Whitney Tramel talked about the importance of the sale to families across the Pine Belt.

“This give moms in the community an opportunity to sell what their kids don’t need, and then buy the things that their kids do need, ” Tramel said. “Then, we also have a couple thousand people from our community who come and shop just to be able to get the best prices for all of the things their kids need for each season.”

Families shopped for everything from toys and games to shoes and clothing.

Tramel says planning began earlier this year, and the market ended up with more than 44,000 items to sell.

“So, we usually start two months before our sale,” said Tramel. “We open it up for our moms to be able to register to consign with us, and so they have two months to prepare their items, and then we have one drop-off day where all 400 moms bring all of their items, so our building goes from being completely empty to packed full.”

Tramel says she hopes the event success will inspire more participation in the future.

