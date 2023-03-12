Hattiesburg Jaycees hosts pub crawl

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Saint Patrick’s Day came early for one Hattiesburg organization.

Saturday afternoon, Hattiesburg Jaycees hosted its first pub crawl since the pandemic.

Participants of the event were given the chance to try different beers and alcoholic beverages from multiple restaurants downtown.

The participants were separated into two teams, green and yellow. Each team swapped locations after they were done.

“So, we’re basically an economic growing development program,” Hattiesburg Jaycees secretary Ashlie Smith said. “We bring everyone out here to come and visit local businesses around here. To visit those that are up and coming and also show support for the businesses around here.”

This event encouraged those unfamiliar with downtown to explore the options available and make a positive economic impact.

One participant said she chose to participate to help out local businesses.

“I thought it would be a great way to get with my community, get out there and meet new people, learn about the beers in our community, all the small companies here and support them,” Dani Bounds said. “If we don’t support our local businesses, then who else will?”

The event ended with live music and dancing.

