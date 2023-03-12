Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg Jaycees hosts pub crawl

Pub crawl gets early jump on St. Patrick's Day
By Kyra Lampley
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Saint Patrick’s Day came early for one Hattiesburg organization.

Saturday afternoon, Hattiesburg Jaycees hosted its first pub crawl since the pandemic.

Participants of the event were given the chance to try different beers and alcoholic beverages from multiple restaurants downtown.

The participants were separated into two teams, green and yellow. Each team swapped locations after they were done.

“So, we’re basically an economic growing development program,” Hattiesburg Jaycees secretary Ashlie Smith said. “We bring everyone out here to come and visit local businesses around here. To visit those that are up and coming and also show support for the businesses around here.”

This event encouraged those unfamiliar with downtown to explore the options available and make a positive economic impact.

One participant said she chose to participate to help out local businesses.

“I thought it would be a great way to get with my community, get out there and meet new people, learn about the beers in our community, all the small companies here and support them,” Dani Bounds said. “If we don’t support our local businesses, then who else will?”

The event ended with live music and dancing.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Jordan, 44, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg woman arrested following traffic stop
McComb tax preparer sentenced to 18 months is federal prison
Mississippi woman sentenced to federal prison for tax fraud
A new FedEx Ground/Express facility opened last fall.
New Jones FedEx facility to host grand opening in April
A second suspect in the March 4 shooting at Turtle Creek Mall was denied bond Friday on four...
Bond denied for 2nd suspect in Turtle Creek Mall shooting
Hattiesburg man loses more than 400 pounds
Hattiesburg man loses more than 400 pounds

Latest News

Pub crawl gets early jump on St. Patrick's Day
Pub crawl gets early jump on St. Patrick's Day
Check more than just clocks during switch to daylight savings time
Daylight Saving Time reminder to check smoke alarms
Check more than just clocks during switch to daylight savings time
Check more than just clocks during time change
Seminary church brings 'Prayer to the Square" in Collins
Seminary church brings 'Prayer to the Square" in Collins