2-vehicle accident Friday night claims life of Ocean Springs woman

BILOXI, Miss. (WDAM) - A 66-year-old Ocean Springs woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident Friday night on Mississippi 609 in Jackson County.

Kathleen Mangin was pronounced dead at the scene after the 210 Buick Lucerne she was driving collided with a 2009 Dodge Ram driven by 73-year-old David Wright.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Wright’s truck was travelling north on Mississippi 609 when it struck Mangin’s Buick about 8:15 p.m. Friday as it turned onto Mississippi 609 south from Ponce De Leon Drive.

Mangin received fatal injuries in the accident, MHP said.

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.