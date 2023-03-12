Win Stuff
2-vehicle accident Friday night claims life of Ocean Springs woman

A 66-year-old Ocean Springs woman died Friday night in a two-vehicle accident on Mississippi...
A 66-year-old Ocean Springs woman died Friday night in a two-vehicle accident on Mississippi 609 in Jackson County, the Mississippi Highway Patrol said.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WDAM) - A 66-year-old Ocean Springs woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident Friday night on Mississippi 609 in Jackson County.

Kathleen Mangin was pronounced dead at the scene after the 210 Buick Lucerne she was driving collided with a 2009 Dodge Ram driven by 73-year-old David Wright.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Wright’s truck was travelling north on Mississippi 609 when it struck Mangin’s Buick about 8:15 p.m. Friday as it turned onto Mississippi 609 south from Ponce De Leon Drive.

Mangin received fatal injuries in the accident, MHP said.

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.

