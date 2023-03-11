Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

‘What the hay?’: Man shocked after winning lottery

David Kruger decided to buy a scratch-off ticket and it resulted in a $10,000 jackpot.
David Kruger decided to buy a scratch-off ticket and it resulted in a $10,000 jackpot.(Iowa Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIVE, Iowa (Gray News) - An Iowa man says he won a much-needed lottery prize after purchasing a winning a scratch-off ticket.

According to the Iowa Lottery, David Kruger, 47, won the 50th prize of $10,000 while playing the Colossal Crossword scratch game.

“It was kind of a sigh of relief because in June I’m getting hip replacement surgery,” Kruger said.

He said he bought his lucky ticket on a whim at a Kwik Star convenience store in Charles City and scratched the ticket while waiting at a laundromat.

“A gentleman bought one of the tickets before me, and I’m like, ‘What the hay? I’ll buy the next one,’” Kruger said.

When the ticket showed he had won $10,000, he said he couldn’t believe his eyes.

“I’ve won $500 a few times, but nothing ever like this,” Kruger said.

Colossal Crossword is a $30 scratch game that features top prizes up to $300,000, according to the Iowa Lottery.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Jordan, 44, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg woman arrested following traffic stop
McComb tax preparer sentenced to 18 months is federal prison
Mississippi woman sentenced to federal prison for tax fraud
A new FedEx Ground/Express facility opened last fall.
New Jones FedEx facility to host grand opening in April
A second suspect in the March 4 shooting at Turtle Creek Mall was denied bond Friday on four...
Bond denied for 2nd suspect in Turtle Creek Mall shooting
Hattiesburg man loses more than 400 pounds
Hattiesburg man loses more than 400 pounds

Latest News

3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
Barrow County home explosion
Officials: 3 found dead after Ga. home explosion
Nearly 40 vendors participated in the "Mississippi Made" festival in Laurel Saturday.
‘Mississippi Made Festival’ focuses on products crafted in Magnolia State
The National Guard was called to Monterey County, California after floodwaters breached a...
Storm breaches California river’s levee, hundreds evacuate