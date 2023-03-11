Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Saturday will be nice and sunny, but storms will move in for your Sunday

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 3/10
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be cool and cloudy as temperatures fall into the low 60s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tomorrow will be nice with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s.

Another cold front will move through on Sunday and that will give us another chance of showers and thunderstorms. We’ll have to watch this system closely for the potential for a few strong to severe t-storms during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Next week will be much cooler with sunshine and highs in the mid to low 60s for Monday and Tuesday.

We could see patchy frost by Wednesday morning as lows bottom out into the mid 30s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Jordan, 44, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg woman arrested following traffic stop
Law enforcement responded to a shooting incident at the Turtle Creek Mall.
UPDATE: 18-year-old charged in Turtle Creek Mall shooting
Missing Alabama woman killed in crash on Mississippi state line, authorities reveal
Missing Alabama woman killed in crash on Mississippi state line, authorities reveal
-
Pedestrian struck by train early Thursday morning
Owner hoping to keep downtown Hattiesburg cookin'
Hattiesburg business owner creating impacts downtown