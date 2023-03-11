Saturday will be nice and sunny, but storms will move in for your Sunday

This evening will be cool and cloudy as temperatures fall into the low 60s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tomorrow will be nice with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s.

Another cold front will move through on Sunday and that will give us another chance of showers and thunderstorms. We’ll have to watch this system closely for the potential for a few strong to severe t-storms during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Next week will be much cooler with sunshine and highs in the mid to low 60s for Monday and Tuesday.

We could see patchy frost by Wednesday morning as lows bottom out into the mid 30s.

