New Jones FedEx facility to host grand opening in April

FedEx Center wrapping up shakedown cruise
By Charles Herrington
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A new state-of-the-art FedEx shipping facility is in operation near the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport.

The 200,000 square foot complex handles both ground and express packages and includes a shipping center.

FedEx staff say there are less than 10 facilities like it currently operating across the country.

About 200 people work there each day.

“Our location and FedEx Express had separate locations in Hattiesburg,” said Bill Harmond, senior manager for FedEx Ground. “Once we came here, we’re together.

“So, what it’s doing is giving us the opportunity to co-mingle those packages and send one driver to a location, versus sending two, or maybe more, and it’s just more efficient as a company.”

On April 17, the facility will host a grand opening that also will celebrate the 50th birthday of FedEx.

