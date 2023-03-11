March proclaimed as ‘Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Month’ in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee and members of the community celebrated the proclamation to make March the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Month.

The proclamation was initiated by the ARC of the Pine Belt Region, an organization that strives to bring awareness to intellectual and developmental disabilities

The group works to help people throughout the community by coming together to participate in fun activities once a month.

“As autism grows, you see more and more kids and adults with autism,” Magee said. “I mean, it’s something that’s been around forever, and I think it’s important that we’re kind to others and that we love everybody. So, I just think it’s important that they assume a good life, too.

“A lot of times, a kid or adult gets a label and then they don’t understand that they’re capable of doing a lot of things in the community.”

