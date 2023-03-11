Win Stuff
Firefighter helps deliver his own granddaughter at fire station

A firefighter in Georgia helped deliver his granddaughter at a fire station.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA (CNN) - The wailing heard in a Georgia fire station last month was no siren. It was a newborn infant saying hello to the world.

Austell firefighter Bret Langston delivered his own granddaughter at his fire station.

The baby’s mother said she was halfway to the birth center when she realized she was not going to make it. Luckily, her dad’s fire station was just down the street.

A dozen firefighters, including Langston, were on shift when she arrived.

The little girl named Adalynn Marie Williams was born in one of the station’s bunk rooms.

“She’s beautiful, she’s perfect,” Langston said.

The girl’s mother said she plans to keep bringing her baby back to the station to visit her grandfather and to see where she was born.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

