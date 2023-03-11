Early spring temperatures impact crop growth across the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -An unseasonably warm and dry February turned out to be a good thing for the farmers across the Pine Belt.

The weather plays a natural role in all crops, and this year, the benefits from the recent warmer weather include soil temperature, which could mean an earlier planting season.

“Really, the big benefit I think is just being (felt),” Forrest County Extension Agent Matthew Thornton said. “Because we’ve been dryer, a lot of that preseason prep work that needs to be done, getting in the fields, tilling them up, based on your soil test results, putting out Lyme and fertilizer, they’ve been able to get in and do those things, whereas, typically, you know, this time of year, we’re usually a little wetter and you can’t get the heavier equipment in there to make that kind of preparation to make those things happen.

“It’s certainly helped out with our forages that were in the ground, as far as crops that are going to be planted this spring. It’s helped warm up soil temperatures, so we might be able to move up those planting windows by a couple of weeks.”

Thornton said the colder weather around the holiday season doesn’t appear to have impacted any crops that currently are growing.

“That means even better news for farmers.

“As far as crops that are growing right now, I think it has provided a lot of relief for our our cattle producers,” Thornton said. “We talked a lot about the cold weather we had around Christmastime.

“That could have done a lot of damage to cool-season crops that we planted in the fall, so this warmer weather has really allowed them to bounce back. A lot of the producers that I have talked to, they’ve been starting to graze their ryegrass a lot more like we should be this time of year.”

However, don’t get too excited just yet, about the warm weather sticking. There is a cooldown on the way next week.

“We’re a little above average warm right now,” Thornton said. “Next week, we’re going to cool off a little bit, so for most of our summer crops, vegetables, or even our row crops, were kind of a little early still to be planting those.”

Summer crops and vegetables include, but are not limited to, broccoli, cabbage, hot peppers, okra, summer squash and Southern peas.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.