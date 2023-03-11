Win Stuff
'Ballet Magnificat' comes to William Carey University

Ballet Magnificat comes to William Carey University
Ballet Magnificat comes to William Carey University
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The ballet came to William Carey University Friday night.

“Ballet Magnificat” is the world’s first professional Christian ballet company.

The company tours the world, and Friday night, it partnered with another company, “Leaps of Faith,” which is dedicated to spreading the gospel through arts.

The evening of dance served as the company’s lone fundraiser of the year.

The goal: Help provide more children with access to ballet classes and an opportunity to hear about the gospel.

Leaps of Faith is a non-profit organization based out of Hattiesburg. The company started with 10 children in 2015. It now boasts 62 children.

“I hope that everyone, whether they are a believer or not, that they just see the Lord and see His heart for us and that they see how much He loves us,” Leaps of Faith Director Laura Catherine Dawson said.

Friday marked the biggest event that Leaps of Faith ever had hosted,

