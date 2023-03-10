William Carey University hosts career fair

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Students and potential employers met face-to-face Thursday at William Carey University during a career fair.

For the first time, WCU will host three career fairs during this academic year.

Thursday’s fair had dozens of vendors, including law enforcement and other governmental agencies, banks and several private companies.

“Students get to network whenever they come through this way, plus on top of that, the vendors here are looking for people to hire, so it’s almost a guarantee, if you come here and take advantage of this resource, you are probably going to find a job,” said Katrina Pittman, director of the Student Success Center at WCU.

Jones Logistics was one of the nearly 50 vendors participating.

“As a Carey graduate, I know the classes that these students have taken, I know that these classes are preparing them well for jobs like the jobs at Jones (Logistics),” said Betsy Anderson, Jones Logistics strategic sales specialist.

WCU also will host career fairs this year focused on health sciences and education.

“It’s been very valuable,” WCU senior Wesley Mburu said. “I’m looking for opportunities because I’m graduating and I’ve been able to find several right now, so that’s going to be massive for me in the future,”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.