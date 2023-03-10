Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

William Carey University hosts career fair

William Carey University hosts a Career Fair on campus Thursday.
William Carey University hosts a Career Fair on campus Thursday.(wdam)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:50 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Students and potential employers met face-to-face Thursday at William Carey University during a career fair.

For the first time, WCU will host three career fairs during this academic year.

Thursday’s fair had dozens of vendors, including law enforcement and other governmental agencies, banks and several private companies.

“Students get to network whenever they come through this way, plus on top of that, the vendors here are looking for people to hire, so it’s almost a guarantee, if you come here and take advantage of this resource, you are probably going to find a job,” said Katrina Pittman, director of the Student Success Center at WCU.

Jones Logistics was one of the nearly 50 vendors participating.

“As a Carey graduate, I know the classes that these students have taken, I know that these classes are preparing them well for jobs like the jobs at Jones (Logistics),” said Betsy Anderson, Jones Logistics strategic sales specialist.

WCU also will host career fairs this year focused on health sciences and education.

“It’s been very valuable,” WCU senior Wesley Mburu said. “I’m looking for opportunities because I’m graduating and I’ve been able to find several right now, so that’s going to be massive for me in the future,”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Jordan, 44, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg woman arrested following traffic stop
Missing Alabama woman killed in crash on Mississippi state line, authorities reveal
Missing Alabama woman killed in crash on Mississippi state line, authorities reveal
Law enforcement responded to a shooting incident at the Turtle Creek Mall.
UPDATE: 18-year-old charged in Turtle Creek Mall shooting
Holly Brand was crowned Miss Mississippi 2021
Former Miss Mississippi Holly Brand shines on ‘The Voice’
Owner hoping to keep downtown Hattiesburg cookin'
Hattiesburg business owner creating impacts downtown

Latest News

The Covington County School Board rejected a new plan to move students to either K-6 or 7-12...
Covington School Board rejects superintendent-backed grade placement plan
Southern Miss hosts a fentanyl awareness conference at the Thad Cochran Center Wednesday night.
USM hosts fentanyl awareness conference
House Bill 1723 would grant tax credits to businesses that contribute to non-profit food banks...
HB 1723 would grant tax credits to businesses who support food banks
Bill that would fully fund MAEP unanimously passed out of the Senate; Gov. Reeves opposes the legislation