Showers will move into the area Friday morning.

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 3/9
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
This evening will be warm with a few cloudstonight. Temperatures fall into the low 70s. Overnight lows will bottom out in the mid 60s.

A front will move through tomorrow, bringing us a chance of showers during the morning hours. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs only in the mid 70s.

Another cold front will move through on Sunday and that will give us another chance of showers and thunderstorms. We’ll have to watch this system closely for the potential for a few strong to severe t-storms during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Next week will be much cooler with sunshine and highs in the mid to low 60s for Monday and Tuesday.

