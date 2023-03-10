Win Stuff
The Shafer Center for Crisis Intervention hosts Clothesline Project at Jones College(WDAM Staff)
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Homicide. Suicide. Sexual Assault.

Those words are normally not the message one would expect to see on a T-shirt front.

But those are the topics that the Shafer Center for Crisis Intervention is putting in front of the public for consideration with its Clothesline Project.

Thursday, Jones College students had the opportunity to review and think about the meaning such a T-shirt is trying to convey.

It’s not an easy look.

The Clothesline Project, created by the Shafer Center, features shirts made by a survivor of violence or by someone who has lost a loved one to violence.

Teressa Ellzey, Shafer Center victim’s advocate/volunteer coordinator, said says the clothes were designed is to educate people about sexual assault, homicide and suicide.

“These T-shirts are made by a victim as a way of coping with what has happened with them.” Ellzey said. “And we display them out like this, so people can look and read them and know they are not the only ones who have gone through this.”

The center, which caters to 11 counties, had more than 20 T-shirts hanging for students to view.

