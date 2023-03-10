PIB offering direct flights to Houston on United Airlines

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport Authority is offering direct flights to Houston on United Airlines.

For the next two months, the airline will no longer stop in Meridian to pick up their passengers.

“This is good news for PIB”, said Tom Heanue, executive director. “Even though it is not that long of a stopover, Pine Belt passengers enjoy the direct flight better.”

The current flight schedule is two flights a day on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday and one flight on Tuesday and Saturday.

The morning flight departs in the late morning.

Officials said direct flights and times tend to help the airport increase its passenger traffic.

For reservations, you can go to www.united.com or call 1-800-864-8311.

