Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

PIB offering direct flights to Houston on United Airlines

-
-
By Charles Herrington
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport Authority is offering direct flights to Houston on United Airlines.

For the next two months, the airline will no longer stop in Meridian to pick up their passengers.

“This is good news for PIB”, said Tom Heanue, executive director. “Even though it is not that long of a stopover, Pine Belt passengers enjoy the direct flight better.”

The current flight schedule is two flights a day on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday and one flight on Tuesday and Saturday.

The morning flight departs in the late morning.

Officials said direct flights and times tend to help the airport increase its passenger traffic.

For reservations, you can go to www.united.com or call 1-800-864-8311.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Jordan, 44, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg woman arrested following traffic stop
Law enforcement responded to a shooting incident at the Turtle Creek Mall.
UPDATE: 18-year-old charged in Turtle Creek Mall shooting
Missing Alabama woman killed in crash on Mississippi state line, authorities reveal
Missing Alabama woman killed in crash on Mississippi state line, authorities reveal
-
Pedestrian struck by train early Thursday morning
Owner hoping to keep downtown Hattiesburg cookin'
Hattiesburg business owner creating impacts downtown

Latest News

John Chapman, 37, of Linden, Ala.
Alabama man arrested on felony drug, identity theft charges in Hattiesburg
Carey hosts career fair Thursday
Carey hosts career fair Thursday
William Carey University hosts a Career Fair on campus Thursday.
William Carey University hosts career fair
The East Jasper School District will require clear backpacks only on campuses and buses come...
East Jasper school district requiring clear backpacks