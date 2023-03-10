Petal gearing up for new Tourism Center

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -Soon to be filled with local arts and artifacts, Petal’s new “Travel My Town Tourism Center” is underway.

With the house originally belonging to the Jones’s family of Petal in the 1940′s, the historical building will now serve as a stop for both visitors and residents.

Owner of the center, Christy Tartavoulle, said once finished, it will hold a special place in the Friendly City.

“A lot of people don’t realize what we do have to offer in Petal,” Tartavoulle.said. “We do have a lot of artists I feel that are leaving our area and they are not being acknowledged like they should be acknowledged.”

To fill the center’s walls with paintings and pictures to recreate the Jones’s time era, the Petal Arts Council is giving local artists an opportunity to showcase their work.

“It’s just a way for the community to come together and celebrate its history and also gives opportunities for people to engage with their neighbors and learn about stories they weren’t aware of,” Petal Arts Council vice president Jodie Brickson said. “We have so many new members of the Petal community that are not aware of the history it does have,” said

The center will display Petal’s history and recognize different culinary art in local restaurants, while holding offices for the city’s art council and Healing Garden.

“It’s giving us that first step. We are setting in the laws and principles of it, but we need the residents and the community to come together and make the most of that opportunity,” Petal Ward 3 Alderman Blake Nobles. “Right now, the arts council, this museum, everything going on here, will be a big step towards that,” .

Once the tourism attraction is officially opened, different family activities such as garden and art workshops and pop-up events will be hosted on site.

“It actually gives us a place for different workshops, such as canning, teaching about healthy initiatives, and things of that nature,” said Keeley Morgan from Petal’s Healing Garden. “It’s a place to have our actual kids camp we started last year and just have a place where people can come together and talk.” .

The center is planning for a May 20 grand opening.

Any artists interested in putting their work on display can contact the arts council on their Facebook page.

