Missing man reported in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police need your help locating a missing man.

According to HPD, 39-year-old Jackey Gholar of Hattiesburg was reported missing by family members after they last heard from him on March 1 around 11:30 a.m.

Gholar is described as being six-foot tall and weighing roughly 185 lbs. He was last seen wearing a gray sweater and gray sweatpants.

According to family members, he recently traveled to Texas and could be there. No specific location was given.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601)-544-7900.

