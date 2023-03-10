MDOT’s annual equipment operators ‘Roadeo’ held Thursday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Thursday, the Mississippi Department of Transportation employees put their skills to the test during its annual equipment operators “Roadeo.”

The competition gave employees an opportunity to showcase their daily operating skills while being judged on performing a task as safely as possible.

“We are on the roads every day,” said Kyle Woods, MDOT maintenance supervisor. “That’s our office, that’s where we work. This is the starting point, and the best operators will keep going on and on.

“It improves safety, it improves the morale of the company, and it puts a positive image on MDOT.”

Equipment used in the “Roadeo” included a Tractor Truck/ Lowboy trailer, Single- Axle Dump Truck, Tandem- Axle Dump Truck, Tractor/ Bushhog, Backhoe and a Motor Grader.

The truck-driving events consisted of parallel parking, alley dock, straight-line and stop-line maneuvers.

“So, showcasing that talent is how they safely operate this equipment,” District 6 engineer Kelly Castleberry said.. “Of course, these guys are operating this equipment right by the motoring public every single day.

“So, it’s very important that they are aware of their surroundings and the people on the road are aware of what these guys have to do,”

With 140 participants at the event, Area 4 operations manager Bruce Davis said safety was a top priority for those while operating equipment and working on the side of the road.

“A lot of effort is put in the safety aspect because everyone wants to get home safe and you don’t want to hurt anyone else on the road,” Davis said. “That is very important for the traveling public and is very important as well for our guys,” said Davis.

Winners from each district competition will move on to the “State Roadeo” held in Jackson.

