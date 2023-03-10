Win Stuff
Lady Mustangs celebrate state championship with ceremonial cutting of the nets

By Taylor Curet
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - Just six days after capturing the Class 5A girls state championship, West Jones again sat before a packed high school gym.

Their fellow students watched the Lady Mustangs one-by-one cut down pieces of the net as a way to celebrate all they had accomplished – which included a 29-2 record and the school’s first state title since 1995.

“It was really special to be able to win a state championship my senior year because our team has worked really hard and we’ve been working together since we were in about 7th grade,” said West Jones senior Lindsey Cole. “It was really great to be able to come back and have this ceremony with the whole school because it shows how they really appreciate us.”

“I think we are the best,” said West Jones senior Azlyn Dawson. “We worked harder than anybody out here. We’ve been with each other for a long time so we have that chemistry, we have that bond. And we had a goal and we reached it.”

