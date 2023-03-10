Win Stuff
FCAHS duo signs with Pearl River Wildcats

By Taylor Curet
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County chapter closes for two talented basketball players but they will remain teammates.

Both Richard Frazier and David Combest signed with Pearl River Community College on Thursday afternoon.

The duo helped lead the Aggies to a region 7-4A title and 25-3 season.

