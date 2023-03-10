FCAHS duo signs with Pearl River Wildcats

BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County chapter closes for two talented basketball players but they will remain teammates.

Both Richard Frazier and David Combest signed with Pearl River Community College on Thursday afternoon.

The duo helped lead the Aggies to a region 7-4A title and 25-3 season.

