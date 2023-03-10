Win Stuff
East Jasper school district requiring clear backpacks

The East Jasper School District will require clear backpacks only on campuses and buses come...
The East Jasper School District will require clear backpacks only on campuses and buses come April 11.(Unsplash)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:45 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - Beginning April 11, schools in the East Jasper School District will allow only clear backpacks on campuses and buses.

Material can be plastic, PVC or vinyl.

The backpacks’ contents must be visible and not covered by clothes or smaller bags.

The district shared the new guidelines Thursday night in a Facebook post.

The announcement comes after a gun was found at William J. Berry Elementary School within the past two weeks.

