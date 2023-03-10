Business continues to boom in downtown Wiggins

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Stone County Economic Development Partnership and Mississippi Power recently conducted a Market Assessment in Downtown Wiggins.

The assessment took a deeper dive into gap analysis, custom trade areas, and a 2-3 year plan on what downtown will look like in the future.

Executive Director of Stone County Economic Development Partnership, Betsy Rowell said five years ago, downtown Wiggins didn’t look anything like it does now.

“Five years ago, you and I would’ve had this conversation with my car and your car in the street. It has been phenomenal in those five years. We are standing in front of Southern Turnings which used to be an ice cream shop,” Rowell said.

The partnership is working on a plan to continue adding charm to downtown by focusing on beautification, using vacant store fronts to display art, and recruiting new businesses like Brick St. Social Barbershop.

“We’re all from Wiggins. We see value in Wiggins, and we want to make our community a better place of course we could’ve gone to another place to do this, but we want to make Wiggins unique and cool,” owner Jeffrey Peters said.

Since opening five months ago, the barbershop has been keeping busy. A couple of doors down, Southern Turnings lures in coffee and shopping lovers. The owners took a chance to open the now popular spot when downtown was not as crowded 6 years ago.

“I grew up in Wiggins and my mother had a store here in the 70s, so I grew up on the hill. I’ve always loved this building,” owner Jane Ann Maddox said. “It’s been unbelievable how our business has increased. I think one advantage we have is all the things we offer. We got wood turning, gifts, we have coffee shop, and places for people to sit and enjoy.”

Several shop owners hope to continue seeing more business moving in.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.