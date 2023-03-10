Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Bond denied for 2nd suspect in Turtle Creek Mall shooting

A second suspect in the March shooting at Turtle Creek Mall was denied bond Friday on four...
A second suspect in the March shooting at Turtle Creek Mall was denied bond Friday on four counts of aggravated assault(WABI)
By Allen Brewer
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The second suspect in last weekend’s Turtle Creek Mall shooting was denied bond Friday afternoon in Municipal Court.

Cassius Taylor, 18, Hattiesburg, appeared before Hattiesburg Municipal Court Judge Brian Bledsoe and was denied bond on four counts of aggravated assault in connection with the March 4 incident that reportedly occurred in the mall’s food court.

Taylor was given a $500 bond on an unrelated malicious mischief charge.

Taylor, who claimed in court to be free on bond from at least two charges in Lamar County prior to the mall incident, was returned to custody.

A 16-year-old juvenile female was turned in Saturday and also faces four charges of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting. She also was denied bond earlier this week.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Jordan, 44, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg woman arrested following traffic stop
Law enforcement responded to a shooting incident at the Turtle Creek Mall.
UPDATE: 18-year-old charged in Turtle Creek Mall shooting
Missing Alabama woman killed in crash on Mississippi state line, authorities reveal
Missing Alabama woman killed in crash on Mississippi state line, authorities reveal
-
Pedestrian struck by train early Thursday morning
Owner hoping to keep downtown Hattiesburg cookin'
Hattiesburg business owner creating impacts downtown

Latest News

Petal gearing up for its new Travel my Town Tourism Center
Petal gearing up for new Tourism Center
Thanks to modern technology and DNA samples, Andrew K. Carriere II (left) and Inga Johansen...
Newborn baby’s suspected killers found 31 years later after Picayune PD cracks open cold case
Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Tuscaloosa Co. DA: Darius Miles, Michael Davis indicted on capital murder charges
-
PIB offering direct flights to Houston on United Airlines