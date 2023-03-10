Bond denied for 2nd suspect in Turtle Creek Mall shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The second suspect in last weekend’s Turtle Creek Mall shooting was denied bond Friday afternoon in Municipal Court.

Cassius Taylor, 18, Hattiesburg, appeared before Hattiesburg Municipal Court Judge Brian Bledsoe and was denied bond on four counts of aggravated assault in connection with the March 4 incident that reportedly occurred in the mall’s food court.

Taylor was given a $500 bond on an unrelated malicious mischief charge.

Taylor, who claimed in court to be free on bond from at least two charges in Lamar County prior to the mall incident, was returned to custody.

A 16-year-old juvenile female was turned in Saturday and also faces four charges of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting. She also was denied bond earlier this week.

