3/10 - Rex’s Friday Morning Forecast

WDAM First Alert Meteorologist Rex Thompson looks at the weather forecast for the weekend.
By Rex Thompson
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Friday, everyone!

It looks like a few showers this morning before ending by this afternoon. Today, look for highs in the lower 70s.

Overnight you can expect much cooler weather, with lows in the mid to upper 40s under mostly clear skies.

Saturday is looking mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday, we have a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be severe, so please keep up with future forecasts.

Cooler, drier weather will return for the first part of next week.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

