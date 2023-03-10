3/10 - Rex’s Friday Morning Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Friday, everyone!

It looks like a few showers this morning before ending by this afternoon. Today, look for highs in the lower 70s.

Overnight you can expect much cooler weather, with lows in the mid to upper 40s under mostly clear skies.

Saturday is looking mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday, we have a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be severe, so please keep up with future forecasts.

Cooler, drier weather will return for the first part of next week.

