Youngest artist to date completes utility box painitng for the Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -A 12 year old artist has made her mark in the Hub City by painting a utility box for the Hattiesburg Public Art Trail.

Gretchen McClure became the youngest artist to date to complete one of these boxes and says she isn’t stopping there.

“I’ve always loved to read books and I wanted to inspire other people to get lost in a great book,” said McClure.

The painting titled “Between the Pages” can be found on Broadway Street and features the quote “Between the pages of a book is a great place to be,” as well as multiple sketches of books.

“I always feel like its (reading) an escape for me,” McClure said. “Right before I did this, I did do the Midnight on Front Street poster and I won that.

“But I’ve never painted something this big though.”

McClure credits her mother for encouraging her to pursue painting and says she never remembers a time when there wasn’t a paint brush in her hand.

McClure’s artwork now joins 43 other painted utility boxes around Hattiesburg.

