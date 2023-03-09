Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

What to do if your personal information is compromised from a data breach

Community Health Systems, parent company to Merit Health in Biloxi, has released a statement saying it doesn’t believe the breach reached the hospital level.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -A data breach at Community Health Systems could’ve compromised the personal information of up to a million people.

The healthcare giant, parent company to Merit Health in Biloxi, has released a statement saying it doesn’t believe the breach reached the hospital level.

In a press release, the company acknowledged personal information about patients, a limited number of employees, and other individuals may have been disclosed to the unauthorized party due to the Fortra incident.

Cyber security expert. Jaime Gruich said breaches happen all the time.

“Breaches happen every day. It’s just that the consumer is not aware of them. The largest breaches that happen, it is a requirement of the institution to report that in a public stance to allow the consumer to know there’s a breach in the organization,” Gruich said.

Although there are limited things to do when there’s a breach, customers can still ask questions to make sure their information was not compromised.

“If the breach occurs at a financial institution, they should not be too alarmed, but they should contact their financial institution and check their accounts and make sure that the transactions on their account are ones that actually performed,” Gruich said.

Gruich said many hackers send phishing messages to customers via email and text messages.

“People should understand no healthcare provider will reach out to the consumer via text messages or email asking for social security number. If the consumer gets something like that, they need to verify with their healthcare provider if they really need that information,” Gruich said.

Finding out a breach possibly compromised your personal information can be alarming. The key is to be informed and stay updated with the latest information.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Alabama woman killed in crash on Mississippi state line, authorities reveal
Missing Alabama woman killed in crash on Mississippi state line, authorities reveal
Shannon Jordan, 44, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg woman arrested following traffic stop
Holly Brand was crowned Miss Mississippi 2021
Former Miss Mississippi Holly Brand shines on ‘The Voice’
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Police say no ‘foul play’ suspected in death of missing Georgia man
Earnest Lavell Mays, 29, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg man arrested after police pursuit in Petal

Latest News

Conference on fentanyl awareness held by USM students
Conference on fentanyl awareness held by USM students
Food banks would get boost under House bill
Food banks would get boost under House bill
Southern Miss hosts a fentanyl awareness conference at the Thad Cochran Center Wednesday night.
USM hosts fentanyl awareness conference
House Bill 1723 would grant tax credits to businesses that contribute to non-profit food banks...
HB 1723 would grant tax credits to businesses who support food banks
Kros Sivley, Southern Miss
Sumrall’s Kros Sivley stepping up for Southern Miss