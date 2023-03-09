Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

‘Southern Living” magazine gives Laurel some ‘pub’

Laurel gets a shoutout from 'Southern Living'
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel is making national headli8nes - again-, this time in the pages of “Southern Living” magazine.

The city does brag of being home to the popular H-G-T-V show “Home Town.”

And it does proclaim to draw thousands of tourists each year from across the globe.

Yet, getting attention from national publications potentially means more growth for downtown

But the city hasn’t always been bustling.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hattiesburg PD say the cause of the accident is still under investigation.
Biloxi man speaks out after 3 family members killed in wreck while heading to zoo
The Jones County Sheriff's Department patrol and criminal investigations divisions responded to...
Investigation opens for overnight drive-by in Jones County
Missing Alabama woman killed in crash on Mississippi state line, authorities reveal
Missing Alabama woman killed in crash on Mississippi state line, authorities reveal
Hattiesburg man loses more than 400 pounds
Hattiesburg man loses more than 400 pounds
Shannon Jordan, 44, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg woman arrested following traffic stop

Latest News

'Southern Living' magazine gives City of Laurel some ink
Laurel gets a shoutout from 'Southern Living'
Pollen season has a 'yellow' lining, so to speak
Pollen season has a 'yellow' lining, so to speak
Owner hoping to keep downtown Hattiesburg cookin'
Hattiesburg business owner creating impacts downtown
Young artist leaves her mark on Hattiesburg Public Art Trail
Young artist leaves her mark on Hattiesburg Public Art Trail