SeMRHI rolls out newest bus to join mobile clinic fleet

Mobile clinics provide comprehensive healthcare services, including preventative screenings and...
Mobile clinics provide comprehensive healthcare services, including preventative screenings and mental healthcare.
By Brandy McGill
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Easy access to healthcare in rural communities can significantly improve residents’ quality of life.

The Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative (SeMRHI) rolled out its newest mobile clinic on Thursday to serve communities around Petal. Its first stop was the Petal Center for Seniors and Veterans.

SeMRHI officials said the clinics provide all the same services as SeMRHI’s brick-and-mortar clinics, including preventative screenings and mental healthcare.

The costs of these services are determined on an income-based sliding scale.

For more information on SeMRHI and its mobile clinics, call (601) 545-8700.

