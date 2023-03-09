Reeves signs bill to incentivize nurses, curb shortage

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves has signed a bill in hopes of attracting new nurses and curbing the nursing shortage in Mississippi.

Reeves said Senate Bill 2373 will create the “Skilled Nursing Home and Hospital Nurses Retention Loan Repayment Program.”

The program would repay the student loans of nurses who choose to stay and work in Mississippi after graduation.

”This legislation will strengthen the pipeline of medical professionals and improve the quality of care for all Mississippians,” the governor said. “Innovation is the solution to our healthcare challenges and it is the solution to keeping talented Mississippians here.”

Qualifying nurses could receive up to $6,000 per year for up to three years.

