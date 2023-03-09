Postpartum Medicaid coverage bill heads to Gov. Reeves’ desk

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Low-income mothers across the state could be seeing more health coverage as Senate Bill 2212 heads to Miss. Gov. Tate Reeves’ desk for his signature.

The bipartisan move extends postpartum Medicaid coverage from 60 days to 12 months. It passed through the Senate this week with no debate.

Mississippi is the last state in the U.S. to extend postpartum care to a full year despite having the highest infant mortality rate and one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the nation.

Medicaid pays for about 60% of births in Mississippi. State Rep. Missy McGee said the policy recognizes the healthcare needs of those new mothers.

“We know that there are a lot of issues that women encounter after they have a baby that goes beyond 60 days, postpartum, and postpartum just means after birth,” said McGee.

Reeves announced his support for the policy last month. He has promised to sign the bill saying Medicaid coverage after birth is part of Mississippi’s new pro-life agenda.

