Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Pedestrian struck by train early Thursday morning

-
-(Generic Image)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency personnel responded to a report of a pedestrian that was struck by a train early Thursday morning.

According to HPD, the incident happened near Country Club Road and Highway 49 just before 1 a.m.

HPD said it was learned the individual was sitting on the tracks and was struck by the train. They were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The name of the deceased is being withheld at this time pending the notification of next of kin, according to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Alabama woman killed in crash on Mississippi state line, authorities reveal
Missing Alabama woman killed in crash on Mississippi state line, authorities reveal
Shannon Jordan, 44, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg woman arrested following traffic stop
Holly Brand was crowned Miss Mississippi 2021
Former Miss Mississippi Holly Brand shines on ‘The Voice’
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Police say no ‘foul play’ suspected in death of missing Georgia man
Earnest Lavell Mays, 29, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg man arrested after police pursuit in Petal

Latest News

Conference on fentanyl awareness held by USM students
Conference on fentanyl awareness held by USM students
Food banks would get boost under House bill
Food banks would get boost under House bill
Southern Miss hosts a fentanyl awareness conference at the Thad Cochran Center Wednesday night.
USM hosts fentanyl awareness conference
House Bill 1723 would grant tax credits to businesses that contribute to non-profit food banks...
HB 1723 would grant tax credits to businesses who support food banks