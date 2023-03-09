Pedestrian struck by train early Thursday morning

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency personnel responded to a report of a pedestrian that was struck by a train early Thursday morning.

According to HPD, the incident happened near Country Club Road and Highway 49 just before 1 a.m.

HPD said it was learned the individual was sitting on the tracks and was struck by the train. They were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The name of the deceased is being withheld at this time pending the notification of next of kin, according to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.