NASA, Miss. Power teaming to sponsor robotics contest in Laurel next week

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Organizers are preparing to host 30-plus teams for the inaugural FIRST Robotics Magnolia Regional Competition next week in Laurel.

Competitors from six states will take part, including teams from Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas.

Five teams will represent Mississippi, including:

Team Fusion, Gulfport High School

Chahta Warriors, Choctaw Central High School

Team Chaos, Picayune Memorial High School

Delta Overload, Indianola Gentry High School

Alpha Omega, Bay St. Louis Our Lady Academy.

Through the competition, Stennis Space Center is joining with NASA’s Robotics Alliance Project as well to bring to life to all aspects of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) in the Magnolia state.

The four-day-long, “For the Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology” competition is scheduled for March 15-18 at the Magnolia Center in Laurel, and offers students the opportunity to use STEM skills through teamwork and competition.

The event is free and open to the public.

The new FIRST regional offers enhanced engagement with robotics programs and the K-12 community across the southeast region of the U.S.

NASA particularly hopes to lead students from rural areas to pursue STEM studies and careers, said Kelly Martin-Rivers, NASA Stennis Office/STEM Engagement Director.

“It is important to be able to model and provide examples to students who geographically do not get exposed to STEM activities,” said Martin-Rivers. “If it is something that you do not see around you, it is hard to understand how to get there.

“One importance of having a robotics regional and setting it in central Mississippi is to provide that access, opportunity and visibility to an area of students that have not had a strong STEM connection.

Next week’s regional; also will serve as a championship-qualifying event to send several teams to the world championship competition in Houston, Texas, in April.

The NASA Stennis workforce is helping to facilitate the Laurel event by providing judges and volunteers throughout the four days of activities.

Additionally, nine of the teams scheduled to compete are considered NASA Stennis house teams, which means they have an ongoing relationship with NASA Stennis and a NASA engineer as their team mentor

