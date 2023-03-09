Win Stuff
Mississippi experiencing shortages in education system

Mississippi facing teacher shortage
By Trey Howard
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A teacher shortage plagues Mississippi and nothing indicates the trend is slowing down.

According to the Mississippi Department of Education, 2,593 teacher vacancies exist among elementary, middle, and high schools, or more than 400 vacancies since the previous school year.

Kristina Pollard, Laurel School District chief academic officer, attributed the shortage to retirements, a decline in applicants and pay.

“The teacher salary has been a major topic over the last 10 years,” Pollard said. “And although the state of Mississippi has provided some incentives and salary raises for teachers, we are still surrounded by states (that) have higher salaries and job characteristics that are a little bit more appealing.”

While teachers in the state recently received about a $5,000 pay raise, that brings the average salary to just more than $36,000 dollars; almost $3,000 less than Alabama and $4,000 less than Louisiana.

Despite obstacles, Pollard said the Laurel district is always on the hunt for new teachers.

“We are working with several universities to bring in teachers through the Mississippi teacher residency (program),” Pollard said. “We’re just really looking for those individuals who’re going the extra mile to endure, that they are ready to provide a high-quality instruction.”

The vacancies are not just teachers.

Districts around the state recently have held career fairs to fill the more than 2,000 openings in the school nurse, bus driver and food staffing areas.

