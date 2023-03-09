HB 1723 would grant tax credits to businesses who support food banks

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A bill making its way through the Legislature would grant tax credits to businesses that contribute to non-profit food banks in Mississippi.

House Bill 1723 recently passed the House by unanimous vote and could be introduced this week to the Senate Finance Committee.

It would create a dollar-for-dollar tax credit for donations to food banks like the Mississippi Food Network, Mid-South Food Bank, Feeding the Gulf Coast and Hattiesburg-based Extra Table.

Administrators with Extra Table are hoping Pine Belt residents will support the legislation.

“This bill will allow the four food banks to purchase more quality food,”said Martha Allen, executive director of Extra Table. “One hundred percent of the funds through this income tax credit program will go towards purchasing food.

“Our senators need to hear from you, so please reach out to your local senator, reach out to Lt. Gov. Hosemann, let them know that you believe in fighting hunger.”

Extra Table says all four food banks provide food to more than 450 food pantries and soup kitchens in Mississippi.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.