Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival creates economic impact

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Craft Beer festival brought an estimated 1,500 people to the Hub City last Saturday.

In the second year of the festival’s return after the pandemic, the festival’s attendance almost doubled.

The festival is sponsored by the Downtown Hattiesburg Association and they say that this year was a boon.

“The event absolutely has an impact,” DHA Executive Director Andrea Saffle said. “When you have that many people come into Hattiesburg for an event, particularly an evening event, they’re going to stay the night, eat in a restaurant, stay in our hotels, and hopefully stay the next day and shop a little bit.

“So, we know that it’s gotten a big economic impact. I don’t have a quantifiable number just yet, but we will have it soon.”

The association say that they are looking forward to next year’s event and hopes numbers continue to rise.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.