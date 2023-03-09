Hattiesburg business owner creating impacts downtown

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - If you’re a fan of food this is the story for you.

A Hattiesburg businessman is taking downtown by storm. Nelson Haskin has the ultimate recipe for success.

“Be present, accountable, and responsible.”

Haskin has been opening businesses downtown for the past 6 years. He is the owner of 5 restaurants in the area, including his newest--Bourbon on Front Street.

The Hattiesburg veteran of the year can often be seen from behind the counter at his establishments. From cooking to cleaning, he does whatever it takes for his employees to be successful.

“I’m here. I try to make myself accessible to my employees first, and then they will take care of the customers for me. So that’s kind of the process,” Haskin said.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker says Haskin’s contributions have not gone unnoticed.

“Haskin leads from the front. He is someone who’s going to be in it with his employees, who’s going to be making sure. And every good restaurant is like that. The owners, they are visible, watching over everything and you will always see him,” Barker said. “I don’t even know if he ever takes a day off. But he’s certainly been a cornerstone to where we’ve gone over the past five years and hopefully one for the next 10 or 20 years.”

Haskin says the love he receives from the community is what keeps his dream alive.

“I really like cooking food or providing food and looking at the customer’s reactions. And I just kind of really like to see people enjoy eating and being a community, and because, that’s kind of one of the bases of being a community, share things together.”

