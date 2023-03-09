Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg business owner creating impacts downtown

Restauranteur hopes to have downtown Hattiesburg cookin'
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - If you’re a fan of food this is the story for you.

A Hattiesburg businessman is taking downtown by storm. Nelson Haskin has the ultimate recipe for success.

“Be present, accountable, and responsible.”

Haskin has been opening businesses downtown for the past 6 years. He is the owner of 5 restaurants in the area, including his newest--Bourbon on Front Street.

The Hattiesburg veteran of the year can often be seen from behind the counter at his establishments. From cooking to cleaning, he does whatever it takes for his employees to be successful.

“I’m here. I try to make myself accessible to my employees first, and then they will take care of the customers for me. So that’s kind of the process,” Haskin said.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker says Haskin’s contributions have not gone unnoticed.

“Haskin leads from the front. He is someone who’s going to be in it with his employees, who’s going to be making sure. And every good restaurant is like that. The owners, they are visible, watching over everything and you will always see him,” Barker said. “I don’t even know if he ever takes a day off. But he’s certainly been a cornerstone to where we’ve gone over the past five years and hopefully one for the next 10 or 20 years.”

Haskin says the love he receives from the community is what keeps his dream alive.

“I really like cooking food or providing food and looking at the customer’s reactions. And I just kind of really like to see people enjoy eating and being a community, and because, that’s kind of one of the bases of being a community, share things together.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hattiesburg PD say the cause of the accident is still under investigation.
Biloxi man speaks out after 3 family members killed in wreck while heading to zoo
The Jones County Sheriff's Department patrol and criminal investigations divisions responded to...
Investigation opens for overnight drive-by in Jones County
Missing Alabama woman killed in crash on Mississippi state line, authorities reveal
Missing Alabama woman killed in crash on Mississippi state line, authorities reveal
Hattiesburg man loses more than 400 pounds
Hattiesburg man loses more than 400 pounds
Shannon Jordan, 44, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg woman arrested following traffic stop

Latest News

'Southern Living' magazine gives City of Laurel some ink
Laurel gets a shoutout from 'Southern Living'
Pollen season has a 'yellow' lining, so to speak
Pollen season has a 'yellow' lining, so to speak
Young artist leaves her mark on Hattiesburg Public Art Trail
Young artist leaves her mark on Hattiesburg Public Art Trail
Owner hoping to keep downtown Hattiesburg cookin'
Restauranteur hopes to have downtown Hattiesburg cookin'