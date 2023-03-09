03/09 Ryan’s “More Fog” Thursday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Getting off to another foggy start today, with pockets of dense fog popping up across the area again this morning. That isn’t much different from the way we’ve started every day this week, so you know we’re in for a familiar experience later today. That means more unseasonably hot and humid weather this afternoon with a high near 84 degrees and slowly clearing skies. That would be enough to at least tie (if not break) today’s temperature record, something we’ve done every afternoon so far this week. Thankfully that abnormally hot trend comes to an end as early as tomorrow, but don’t expect a drastic change at first. In fact, we only Friday and Saturday will be south of 80 degrees, though that is still over 10 degrees of cooling, before we’ll be back in the 80s by Sunday. That front seems to be trending in a less organized/drier direction, but holds our highest chance of seeing our next round of thunderstorms and will bring our first “below average” temperature days in quite some time.

Even then though we’re looking at a fairly short-lived change. Considering how long we’ve been stuck in this warm, muggy pattern it doesn’t feel fair to only get a a few days below average in return. That’s where we’re headed though as highs fall into the low 60s Monday and Tuesday, and are expected to climb to our March average temperature of 70 for Wednesday. That means three days at or below 70 degrees, before we start marching right back towards 80!

