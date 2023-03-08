Sidewalk construction project to cause lane shift on Hardy Street

WDAM, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg residents can expect some delays on Hardy Street due to a construction project Wednesday afternoon.

Crews will be working near 17th Avenue from noon until the work is done.

Eastbound and westbound traffic on Hardy Street will be shifted to the two westbound lanes from Park Avenue to South 17th Avenue while crews work on the sidewalk.

Traffic will continue to flow, but it will likely be slower due to the work zone and the shift.

The work is anticipated to take no more than a few hours.

