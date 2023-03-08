Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Sidewalk construction project to cause lane shift on Hardy Street

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Brandy McGill
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WDAM, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg residents can expect some delays on Hardy Street due to a construction project Wednesday afternoon.

Crews will be working near 17th Avenue from noon until the work is done.

Eastbound and westbound traffic on Hardy Street will be shifted to the two westbound lanes from Park Avenue to South 17th Avenue while crews work on the sidewalk.

Traffic will continue to flow, but it will likely be slower due to the work zone and the shift.

The work is anticipated to take no more than a few hours.

Eastbound and westbound traffic on Hardy Street will be shifted to the two westbound lanes from...
Eastbound and westbound traffic on Hardy Street will be shifted to the two westbound lanes from Park Avenue to South 17th Avenue.(WDAM)

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hattiesburg PD say the cause of the accident is still under investigation.
Biloxi man speaks out after 3 family members killed in wreck while heading to zoo
The Jones County Sheriff's Department patrol and criminal investigations divisions responded to...
Investigation opens for overnight drive-by in Jones County
Hattiesburg man loses more than 400 pounds
Hattiesburg man loses more than 400 pounds
Earnest Lavell Mays, 29, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg man arrested after police pursuit in Petal
The Forrest County Sheriff's Office patrol, investigations and crime scene units responded to...
Forrest County opens investigations into Rawls Springs shooting

Latest News

Petal Board of Aldermen moving forward with Sherry Lynn road construction plans
Petal Board of Aldermen put construction plans out to bid for Sherry Lynn Road
$1.6 million paving project begins in Petal
Paving project begins in the City of Petal
Sherry Lynn Road construction update
Sherry Lynn Road construction update
Paving project begins in the City of Petal
City of Petal starts $1.6 M paving project