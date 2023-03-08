Seasonal pollen brigs more business to local car washes

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -It’s that time of year when we start to see vehicles covered in the yellow allergen.

Although it might be a nuisance for people’s allergies, it brings extra business to the folks with the soap and bubbles.

During the season, everything that has four wheels goes through the tunnel, said Heather White, assistant manager at Rainforest Car Wash.

“Well it’s definitely been busy,” White said. “(With) the pollen, it’s an everyday car wash. You know, if they come through today, they’ll be back through tomorrow.

“Everything and anything, you know if they are parked outside without a carport, they are getting it. If they are driving down the road, they are getting it. So, they just swing on in, get a car wash and leave clean.”

With the wash seeing over 200 cars on a daily basis, White said going to work puts a smile on her face especially when she sees customers leave happy in a freshly-cleaned car.

“There’s never a bad day,” White said. “You cannot come to work with a bad attitude. Like the sun, the rain, even the cold, it’s just nice to be outside.”

